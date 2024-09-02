Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.1 %
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 522.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.