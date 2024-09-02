Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN opened at $12.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

