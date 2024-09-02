Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN opened at $12.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.80.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
