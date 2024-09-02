Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) versus Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Burberry Group and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Eisai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burberry Group and Eisai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.73 billion 0.86 $339.39 million N/A N/A Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Dividends

Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eisai pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats Burberry Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Eisai

(Get Free Report)

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.