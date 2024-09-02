BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Lowers Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,800 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.36% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 58.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 182,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 89.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 23,458 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 747,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

