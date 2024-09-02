BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Trims Stock Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lessened its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth $154,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Suzano Stock Performance

SUZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. 2,642,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,193. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suzano



Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Stories

