Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is Cypress Funds LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cypress Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,084 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 7.4% of Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cypress Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $55,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at $19,615,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,797 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $268.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

