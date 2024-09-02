Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,689,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 16.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,301 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 716,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $30,128,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

