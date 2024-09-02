Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $25.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WOLF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. New Street Research cut Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.53.

WOLF opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,701,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,591,000 after acquiring an additional 800,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $34,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

