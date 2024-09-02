Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,894 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,340,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,748,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,734 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

