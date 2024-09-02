Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.15.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$78.76 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$79.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$69.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.29. The company has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.3207171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.