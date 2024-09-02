Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CM. UBS Group set a C$70.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$72.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.15.

CM opened at C$78.76 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.3207171 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

