Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

CNI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

