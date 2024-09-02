Canal Insurance CO Reduces Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Canal Insurance CO lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Fluor makes up about 1.3% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Canal Insurance CO owned approximately 0.06% of Fluor worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 98,381 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $50.07 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

