Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Candel Therapeutics news, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 14,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $96,085.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,937.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Peter Tak sold 22,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $145,756.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,139,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,783 shares of company stock valued at $559,636. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $338,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Candel Therapeutics

Shares of CADL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 343,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.95. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

