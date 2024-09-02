Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

In other news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,771.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canoo by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $900,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $1.52 on Monday. Canoo has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

