Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $20.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

IREN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.