Capital Management Associates Inc Purchases 27,723 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,723 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,201,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

