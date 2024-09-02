Cardano Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.95 billion and $258.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.21 or 0.04320714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00037885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

