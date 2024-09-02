Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of CRDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. 214,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,979. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $107.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.65% and a negative net margin of 6,143.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 112.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

