Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.77. 1,096,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,945. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.47.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

