Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.95 on Monday, reaching $234.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average is $212.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

