Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $615.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

