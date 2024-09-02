Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.27. 4,320,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,677. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

