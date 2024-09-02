Carret Asset Management LLC Has $983,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.59. 3,244,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,051. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

