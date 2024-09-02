Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 826 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $303,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.25. 3,555,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,182. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.