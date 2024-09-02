Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,329. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

