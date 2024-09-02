Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after buying an additional 75,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,925,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $105.57 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

