Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 722,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

