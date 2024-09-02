Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 722,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.