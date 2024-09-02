Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,048,800 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 9,206,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $13.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Featured Stories

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

