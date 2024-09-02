Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,048,800 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 9,206,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $13.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.
About Castellum AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Castellum AB (publ)
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.