cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. cat in a dogs world has a market cap of $362.54 million and $42.30 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.
cat in a dogs world Profile
cat in a dogs world’s launch date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz.
Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cat in a dogs world should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cat in a dogs world using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.