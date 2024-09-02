Celestia (TIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $625.56 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Celestia token can now be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00007609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $625.56 million and approximately $58.07 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celestia has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,067,068,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,067,068,493.150446 with 208,112,020.900446 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.27142254 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $46,619,943.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

