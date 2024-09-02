CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,181,100 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 1,960,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.7 days.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

