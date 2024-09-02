CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,243 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.28% of CGI worth $65,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CGI by 9,916.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,027. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

