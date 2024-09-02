Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cheer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheer stock. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Cheer makes up approximately 0.9% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 12.57% of Cheer worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheer alerts:

Cheer Stock Down 1.2 %

CHR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,208. Cheer has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.