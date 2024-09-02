Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,924,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.90. 10,507,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

