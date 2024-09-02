Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

