Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.29 and a 200 day moving average of $248.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $276.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.