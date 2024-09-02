Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $27.70 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $360.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.13 and its 200 day moving average is $341.52. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

