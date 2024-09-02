Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $33,644,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

REXR traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.92. 1,954,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

