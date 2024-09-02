Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.85. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

