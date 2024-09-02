Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 358,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,050,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Trimble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,315. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

