Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

FANG traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.11. 1,811,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.80. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

