Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.2% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.35. 1,747,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,726. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.94.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

