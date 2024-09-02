Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,129.9% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after buying an additional 214,122 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.88. 8,677,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The stock has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average of $170.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.