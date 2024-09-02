China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in August

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,062,800 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 31,931,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
China Everbright Environment Group stock remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.47.
China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile
