Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 380,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.1 %

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.65. 116,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.4736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 75.33%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth $120,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 80.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Articles

