CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 138,971 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,971 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Thomson Reuters worth $130,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.18. 244,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $162.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

