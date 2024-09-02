CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,824 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $212,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $82.98. 15,627,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,673,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.