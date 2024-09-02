CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $57,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.90. 10,507,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.00.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.