CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,014 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.68% of FirstService worth $46,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in FirstService by 20.4% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FirstService by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstService by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.05. The company had a trading volume of 110,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $180.57.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

